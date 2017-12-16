× Suspect runs down officer with stolen vehicle after burglarizing auto shop

SOUTHBURY — A New York man caught burglarizing an auto body shop mowed down a responding officer while attempting to escape.

Southbury police were dispatched to Parsell’s Auto Service, located at 616 Main Street, after receiving reports of an alarm around 8 p.m. The responding officers noticed footsteps in the snow leading up to a large garage door that was slightly opened.

Upon reaching the door, one officer noticed a work utility van in the garage had started up with its reverse lights on. The van smashed through the garage bay and struck him, briefly knocking him to the ground.

The officer quickly got back up and engaged the stolen vehicle in a police pursuit. Meanwhile, debris from the garage door and detached ladders started falling off the vehicle.

The suspect fled down South Main Street towards Route 172 when he suddenly lost control and went careening into the bushes, rolling over multiple times and crashing into a large tree.

Eric Feye, 34, of Putnam Valley, New York, was extricated from the vehicle and sent to Waterbury Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was later arrested on a slew of charges, including 1st-degree vehicular larceny, 3rd-degree burglary, vehicular assault on a police officer, engaging police in a pursuit and evading responsibility.

Feye was processed and released from the Connecticut State Police Troop A barracks on a $75,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, at Waterbury Superior Court.

41.466995 -73.229140