Fire fighter injured in New Haven fire; 2 families displaced

NEW HAVEN — A fire fighter was injured and two families were displaced in a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning.

The fire, at 75 Dorman St. left three adults and an infant without a place to stay. The Red Cross is assisting the families. The fire fighter is recovering from his injuries.

The cause of the fire in the three story houseĀ is under investigation.