55-year-old man found shot to death near apartment complex in Hartford

HARTFORD — A 55-year-old man has been fatally shot in Hartford.

Police say Tyrone Mercer was found outside an apartment complex Sunday suffering from a small-caliber gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley tells the Hartford Courant that a gunshot detection system did not register any gunfire in the area, which might be explained by the small size of the round.

A man was found stabbed to death at the same apartment complex earlier this month.