Recovery efforts for man in Griswold after snowmobile falls through ice suspended

GRISWOLD — A man whose snowmobile fell through the ice in Griswold may have been found, but rescuers had to call off the recovery due to unfavorable weather.

Emergency dispatchers received calls reporting a snowmobiler had gone missing in the Pachaug Pond area of Griswold just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

EnCon Police immediately responded to the boat launch off Route 138 and launched a search operation with assistance from Connecticut State Police, the Taftville Fire Department and local area dive teams.

Officials believe the snowmobile was riding across the pond when the ice collapsed under the vehicle’s weight, causing the victim to fall into the frigid waters.

Authorities have located the snowmobile. The victim was identified as John Dubois, 56, of Griswold,

DEEP had not resumed their recovery efforts as of Monday afternoon.

A DEEP spokesperson said “it’s weather-dependent. It’s probably going to be a little bit” becuase they need less ice so they can get out there with side-scan sonar to locate the body. He said a couple of warm days are needed.

Pachaug State Forest is one of the state forests where snowmobiling is allowed, so there was no violation.