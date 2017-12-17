× Crash injures 2 state police troopers on Rt. 15 in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — A multi-car crash that included two State Trooper cruisers resulted in only minor injuries Sunday.

Police said a Toyota Camry abruptly stopped in the left lane of traffic on Route 15 in North Haven by exit 62.

Two police cruisers stopped behind it and activated their emergency lights.

Four more cars were traveling northbound in the left lane right after each other. Before the troopers could do anything further, the first car in the procession was struck from the behind. The first car continued to the right shoulder. Then, the second car, which did the rear-ending, was struck by a car behind them. They were pushed into one of the cruisers then spun out by the impact, striking the other cruiser.

Finally, the last car struck one of the cars in the rear and went airborne, landed and then went off to the right and into the guard rail in the right shoulder.

Everybody but one person was taken to the hospital for complaints of minor injuries.