Police investigating fatal crash in Putnam

PUTNAM — State Police say they are investigating after someone died following a car crash Sunday evening.

Police say a car, driven by Steven Farland from Thompson, was traveling east on Route 44 near Elvira Hieghts.

Farland lost control of his car, and traveled across both lanes of traffic and overturned into a tree.

The car sustained severe damage and Farland was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police ask anyone who may have information to please contact Trooper Long at Troop D.