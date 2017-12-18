A can-dough attitude in Colchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLCHESTER -- There's no business like dough business -- the cookie dough business, at least there are not many of them.

The new trend in desserts has come to Connecticut and, since May, Kevin and Dawn Whitcher have been doling out the cookie dough for thousands of customers at their new enterprise, "DoughLuv."

"It's not ice cream, it's edible cookie dough and we make it fresh in our shop every morning," Dawn said.

From chocolate chip to peanut butter to bourbon bacon, Kevin added they currently make about 45 to 50 different flavors.

Kevin noted that, unlike ice cream, cookie dough is for all seasons, one of the strengths of his business plan.

"It doesn't melt in the summertime and it's not too cold for winter," he said. "We do everything with it."

The Whitchers have just opened another DoughLuv in Holyoke, Massachusetts and have designs on more stores should the existing two shops continue their success.