Mostly cloudy Monday, warmer Tuesday with highs in the 40s

The rest of the day will be dry but cloudy. Even though we won’t see much sun, the afternoon will be a touch milder than recent days. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees inland with low 40s at the shoreline.

Tuesday looks briefly milder with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Colder, blustery weather comes crashing back in Wednesday and Thursday (appropriate for the first day of winter).

The next storm on the horizon will be Saturday but it looks like rain and not snow with a southern storm tracking west of Connecticut, putting us on the warm side with highs in the 50s.

Christmas Eve on Sunday looks dry for now. But we’re watching closely. There are some indications Christmas Day could be unsettled. We’ll be situated near a battle ground of near average winter temps and harsh arctic cold. Where that battle zone sets up determines our weather. Right now showers or a mix seem more likely than snow but at this point we really don’t know yet. We’ll be watching for you all week!

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Cloudy, not as cold as recent days. High: 36-43.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer! Highs into the 40s to near 50 degrees!

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, blustery and cooler. High: 35-40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk. High: 30-35. Winter Solstice 11:28 AM.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 40-45.

SATURDAY: Mild with rain likely. High: 50s.

