Ex-UHart student charged in body fluids case pleads not guilty

HARTFORD — A former college student accused of smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings returned to court.

Following her appearance, her pre-trial was set for January 29. Protestors also showed up at the court.

Civil rights advocates were waiting to see if hate crime charges will be filed.

Police said the former University of Hartford student, who is white, wrote on Instagram about rubbing used tampons on her black roommate's backpack and putting her roommate's toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine." Her roommate said she developed throat pain.

The 18-year-old Harwinton resident was charged in October with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. The state NAACP has called for hate crime charges but prosecutors said they're still investigating.

Brochu's lawyer, Tom Stevens, has said his client's actions weren't racially motivated.