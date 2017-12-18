Hartford City Hall closed due to heating problems
HARTFORD — Heating problems caused the closure of Hartford’s City Hall Monday.
The city sent out a statement:
Due to a heating issue, Hartford’s City Hall located at 550 Main Street, will be closed for the remainder of today, Monday, December 18th.
The building will reopen for regular business tomorrow, Tuesday, December 19th 8:00am – 5:00pm.
Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.
Monday’s Public Hearing and Operations, Management, Budget and Government Accountability Committee (OMBGA) has been canceled.
