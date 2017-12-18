Life-size gingerbread house at Mohegan Sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNCASVILLE – If home is where the heart is then in this case, the heart is at the casino.

Every holiday season the team at Mohegan Sun constructs one of the grandest homes of all which is made from gingerbread.

“Every year it’s special for us,” said Jessica Sylvia, Mohegan Sun’s director of special events. “It’s one of our main attractions every year, we start talking about it in June.”

This year the Mohegan Sun gingerbread house, which sits centrally in the promenade by the box office area, is 28 feet tall and 25,000 pounds -- mostly of cookies.

“It’s quite and undertaking,” said Michael McCarthy, a pastry sous chef who is part of the more than two dozen Mohegan Sun employees who make the gingerbread house happen.

“It’s just a bunch of egg whites, sugar cookies, and hard work,” McCarthy added. “Everything is edible, except for the base,” he said.

The gingerbread house which sports molded chocolate toy soldiers and Ariel from the Little Mermaid will be on display at Mohegan Sun through Christmas.