× New Haven Police make arrest in 2016 homicide

NEW HAVEN – Police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened in September 2016.

According to New Haven Police, 31-year old Levern Bellamy was shot along Dorman Street on September 21, 2016.

On Monday, police arrested Tyrone Spears, 42, of New Haven and charged him with murdering Bellamy.

Spears, currently in a correctional facility, was charged with murder, criminal possession of a pistol and possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. The arrest following convictions in October, 2016 for unrelated crimes.

Bellamy was found in the backyard of his home at 38 Dorman Street and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

41.333234 -72.936652