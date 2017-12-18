Police ID suspect in fatal Waterbury crash

WATERBURY – Police said Monday they have identified a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 75-year-old woman last week.

Police haven’t released the driver’s name. They said they’re still working on the investigation into the death of Geri LaPio, who died Friday due to injuries suffered when she was hit by a car on Cooke Street near the intersection of Nottingham Terrace at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle that hit LaPio took off and LaPio was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital with a broken femur, broken hip and skull fracture.

Police said the vehicle would most likely have some kind of front end damage to the grill, hood, fenders, windshield, and possibly the roof.

LaPio’s family appealed to the public for help finding the car. Police said they have identified a suspect and expect to have more information about the fatal collision as their investigation progresses, but it’s not clear if a suspect was developed as the result of a tip. Police said they don’t have the suspect in custody.