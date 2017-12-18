× President Trump to unveil ‘America First’ national security strategy

WASHINGTON DC — President Donald Trump is poised to outline a national security strategy that envisions nations in a perpetual state of competition and de-emphasizes the multinational agreements that have dominated the United States’ foreign policy since the Cold War.

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday. They could sharply alter the United States’ relationships with the rest of the world.

The plan is to focus on four main themes: protecting the homeland and way of life, promoting American prosperity, demonstrating peace through strength and advancing American influence in an ever-competitive world.

Trump’s doctrine holds that nation states are in perpetual competition and that the U.S. must fight on all fronts to protect and defend its sovereignty from friend and foe alike.