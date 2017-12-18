× Rangers’ Cole Hamels, wife donate $9.75M mansion to charity

REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs and chronic illnesses and their siblings.

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it,” he said in the statement. “Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

The 32,000-square foot home will be donated to Camp Barnabas.

The mansion and land is near Table Rock Lake near Reeds Springs. Heidi Hamels grew up in Buffalo, Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports an attorney for the couple said they thought the mansion would be their dream home. But when Hamels was traded to the Rangers, they moved to Texas and never moved into the Missouri house.