Recipe: Kringle Candle Farm Table pork and lamb meatballs

HARTFORD — The people of Kringle Farm Table In Bernardston, Massachusetts, came to Hartford to talk about holiday cooking options. The main focus for their holiday entertaining is incorporating seasonal jams into their cooking.
Pork & Lamb Meatballs
Yield: 8 2 oz meatballs
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound ground pork
- 1/2 pound ground lamb (or beef or veal if you don’t like lamb)
- 1/2 cup golden raisins (soaked)
- 1/2 cup pine nuts (toasted)
- 2 tablespoons garam masala
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
Method:
- Soak raisins in hot water for 15-20 minutes until plump, cool
- Toast pine nuts in 350 degree oven for 5-7 minutes, cool
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix throughly
- Let sit in refrigerator for 2 hours
- Hand form mixture into 2oz balls
- Place on a greased sheet tray
- Bake in 350 degree oven until internal temp reaches 165, about 15-25 minutes
- Turn once halfway through cooking
Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Yield: about a quart
Ingredients:
- 3 cups apple cider, reduced by half and cooled
- 3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 4 tablespoon dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 cup FTR apple butter
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons salt
- 1 tablespoon pepper
- 3 cups canola oil
Method:
- Combine all ingredients except oil in a bowl, food processor, or blender
- Mix for about 20 seconds
- While continuing to mix, slowly add oil
