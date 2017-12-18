Recipe: Kringle Candle Farm Table pork and lamb meatballs

HARTFORD — The people of Kringle Farm Table In Bernardston, Massachusetts, came to Hartford to talk about holiday cooking options. The main focus for their holiday entertaining is incorporating seasonal jams into their cooking.

Pork & Lamb Meatballs

Yield: 8 2 oz meatballs

Ingredients:

1/2 pound ground pork

1/2 pound ground lamb (or beef or veal if you don’t like lamb)

1/2 cup golden raisins (soaked)

1/2 cup pine nuts (toasted)

2 tablespoons garam masala

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

Method:

Soak raisins in hot water for 15-20 minutes until plump, cool

Toast pine nuts in 350 degree oven for 5-7 minutes, cool

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix throughly

Let sit in refrigerator for 2 hours

Hand form mixture into 2oz balls

Place on a greased sheet tray

Bake in 350 degree oven until internal temp reaches 165, about 15-25 minutes

Turn once halfway through cooking

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Yield: about a quart

Ingredients:

3 cups apple cider, reduced by half and cooled

3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 small shallot, minced

4 tablespoon dijon mustard

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup FTR apple butter

1/2 cup lemon juice

3 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon pepper

3 cups canola oil

Method:

Combine all ingredients except oil in a bowl, food processor, or blender

Mix for about 20 seconds

While continuing to mix, slowly add oil