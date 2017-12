× Road reopened following propane truck rollover in Bethany

BETHANY — A road in Bethany has reopened following a propane truck rollover Monday evening.

Connecticut State Police said the rollover happened on Beacon Road in Bethany near Route 42/Burton Road and Route 42/Route 63 around 3:45. State police said the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

#CTtraffic: Rte 42/Burton Rd & Rte 42/Rte 63 in Bethany & Beacon Falls is now OPEN. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 19, 2017