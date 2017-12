× Silver Alert cancelled for missing 13 year-old girl in Bethel

Police have cancelled there search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday.

Bethel police said Ava Graham has been located after she was last seen at her home with her family on Jacobs Lane.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.