× Torrington police investigating attempted abduction

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Police Department is currently investigating an attempted abduction at 330 Highland Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., they responded to Woodland Hills Apartments for a 16-year-old female reporting a male wearing a motorcycle helmet attempted to kidnap her.

“The female entered her residence where she confronted an unknown male, there was a brief struggle and the male fled the scene on foot. The female victim was not injured during the incident,” police said.

Police said the suspect is described as a 5’6″ to 5’7″, medium build, wearing a black jacket, red plaid pants and black sneakers. No other details on his description were released.

“There was an initial report of a rental box truck which was located and determined not to be involved,” police said.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything is asked to contact Detective Farfan at 860-489-2050.