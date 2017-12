Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS — UConn remains the unanimous No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.

There wasn't much movement in the Top 25 this week with most schools in exam break.

The Huskies (8-0), who received all 32 votes from the national media panel on Monday, had the week off and will play on Tuesday against Oklahoma as coach Geno Auriemma goes for his 1,000th career victory.