US air base in UK on alert after car attempts to ram checkpoint

SUFFOLK, England— A US air base in the UK was at the center of a security alert on Monday when a car attempted to ram a checkpoint at the entrance.

One person was arrested after the incident at RAF Mildenhall in eastern England.

The UK Ministry of Defence told CNN that the incident took place at the entrance of the base after the driver tried to force the car past the gates.

The MoD spokesperson could not say if anyone had been injured.

The base is no longer in lockdown, a Public Affairs Officer for RAF Mildenhall told CNN.

Police had earlier said officers were responding to reports of a “significant incident” at the base.

RAF Mildenhall is a base for the United States Air Forces in Europe and is home to over 3,000 US military personnel and their families.

In a post on its official Facebook page, RAF Mildenhall earlier confirmed that it was in lockdown at 1pm following “reports of a disturbance on base.”

“The base was locked down and emergency personnel are responding to the situation,” the statement added.

“Additional details will be provided as they become available. Individuals in the area surrounding the installation are asked to avoid the base at this time.

“We ask that individuals avoid posting messages on social media regarding the incident.”