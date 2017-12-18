Windsor man charged in 2016 fatal crash

ENFIELD — A Windsor man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash last December.

State Police said that on December 19, 2016, an older-model Jeep Wrangler was in the left lane when it suddenly crossed all lanes of I-91 north, between exits 46 and 47E. It then rolled over, hit a barrier, and then toppled onto Oliver Road, which is more than 20 feet below I-91.

No airbags deployed in the crash.

The driver, John Gallucci, 32, of Windsor, was taken to St. Francis Hospital for “moderate” injuries. His passenger, Marie Parks, 22, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was taken to Baystate Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

On Monday, police arrested Gallucci, and charged him with second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and driving under the influence. He was held on $50,000 bond, and was scheduled to appear in court Monday.