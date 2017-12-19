‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Waterbury police say they have arrested a suspect who they said was ‘armed and dangerous’ for attempted murder.
Waterbury police served an arrest warrant on Levar S. Roach, 18, charging him with the crimes of;
- Criminal attempt at murder
- Illegal discharge of a firearm
- First-degree reckless endangerment
- Illegally carrying a pistol without a permit
Roach is currently being held at Waterbury Police Headquarters on $750,000 bail. He’ll be in Waterbury Superior Court Tuesday morning for arraignment.
