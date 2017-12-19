× ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Waterbury police say they have arrested a suspect who they said was ‘armed and dangerous’ for attempted murder.

Waterbury police served an arrest warrant on Levar S. Roach, 18, charging him with the crimes of;

Criminal attempt at murder

Illegal discharge of a firearm

First-degree reckless endangerment

Illegally carrying a pistol without a permit

Roach is currently being held at Waterbury Police Headquarters on $750,000 bail. He’ll be in Waterbury Superior Court Tuesday morning for arraignment.