‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in Waterbury

Posted 7:00 AM, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 07:35AM, December 19, 2017

WATERBURY — Waterbury police say they have arrested a suspect who they said was ‘armed and dangerous’ for attempted murder. 

Waterbury police served an arrest warrant on Levar S. Roach, 18, charging him with the crimes of;

  • Criminal attempt at murder
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm
  • First-degree reckless endangerment
  • Illegally carrying a pistol without a permit

Roach is currently being held at Waterbury Police Headquarters on $750,000 bail.  He’ll be in Waterbury Superior Court Tuesday morning for arraignment.

 

