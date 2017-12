Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

Last week we had a snowstorm and I shoveled the sidewalks when I got home from work.

Two days later, my neighbor was walking her dog and slipped on snow on my sidewalk and broke her ankle.

The snow must have fallen from accumulation of snow from trees on my property that are overhanging the sidewalk. Am I responsible even though I did what I was supposed to do?

Frank D