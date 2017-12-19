× Authorities: at least 12 dead in bus crash in eastern Mexico; 7 Americans injured

MEXICO CITY — Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises says that passengers from two of its ships have been involved in a fatal bus crash in Mexico.

Royal Caribbean says in a statement that passengers from the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas were on the bus that flipped on a two-lane highway Tuesday morning.

Our 27 guests were on a bus tour to the Chacchoben Ruins. We are working with the local authorities to learn more about the accident. We are doing all we can to help our guests. — RCLcorp (@RCLcorp) December 19, 2017

The news from Costa Maya about a bus accident involving #CelebrityEquinox & #SerenadeoftheSeas guests is heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to all those involved. We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation. — RCLcorp (@RCLcorp) December 19, 2017

Quintana Roo state Civil Defense spokesman Vicente Martin says 12 people were killed, though it’s not clear if all were cruise passengers and their identifies and nationalities have not been released. He says seven Americans and two Swedish citizens are among those injured.

The bus was travelling to Mayan ruins at Chacchoben, about 110 miles (175 kilometers) south of Tulum.

A spokesman from the U.S. embassy in Mexico says diplomats are working with local authorities to determine whether U.S. citizens were involved.