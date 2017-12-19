× Bloomfield police investigating hit-and-run on Blue Hills Avenue

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield police are looking for a suspect after a person was struck and injured by a car on Blue Hills Avenue.

Police say the incident happened at around 6:15 a.m. in the area of 1415 Blue Hills Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 49-year-old South Windsor man who had been hit by a dark-colored sedan. The sedan had been traveling in the rightmost southbound lane of Blue Hills Avenue (Route 187). The car continued south after the collision and did not stop.

Police found pieces of a passenger’s side mirror from a Nissan, along with pieces of black plastic thought to be from the car.

The man was exiting a CT Transit bus on the northbound side of Blue Hills Avenue and was crossing the street. He suffered severe bleeding to his lower left leg and a possible fracture and was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Blue Hills Avenue was closed for the investigation but has since been reopened.

One witness was interviewed but police ask anyone with additional information to call them at 860-242-5501.