Blustery and cooler Wednesday; tracking snow Friday

Wow!! Temperatures soared into the 50s today melting a lot of the snow on the ground. But this was only a brief warm-up.

Temperatures will be much colder Wednesday and especially Thursday for the first day of winter. Colder but dry…for now.

There’s now an increasing concern for a period of snow or a mix Friday into Friday night out ahead of our next storm. This could cause some issues on the roads for a busy travel day leading up to the holiday weekend.

Any mix would change over to rain with temperatures soaring into the 50s on Saturday.

Christmas Eve on Sunday looks dry for now. But there are some indications Christmas Day could be unsettled. We’ll be situated near a battle ground of near average winter temps and harsh arctic cold. Where that battle zone sets up determines our weather. Some of our guidance is pointing towards a little snow or a mix changing to rain. It’s a close call and we’ll be watching all week!

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slight chance snow shower. Low: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, blustery and cooler. High: 37-42.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk. High: 30-35. Winter Solstice 11:28 AM.

FRIDAY: Chance snow/mix. High: Upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mild rain. High: 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sun & clouds. High: 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Chance for snow/mix. High: 30s.

