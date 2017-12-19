× Cheshire man charged with voyeurism

CHESHIRE — 57-year-old Carlos Highbridge was arrested on an outstanding warrant Sunday.

The Meriden Record-Journal reports that Highbridge secretly recorded a teen undressing on four separate occasions. The teen said Highbridge was responsible for the camera hidden in her closet, according to the Record-Journal.

Electronic devices were seized by police and sent to state forensic laboratory for analysis who found four videos of the teen undressing dating from July 2016 to August 2016, the Record-Journal said.

Also, video of Highbridge appearing to set up the camera in the closet were also found. The Record-Journal said videos also show Highbridge engaged in sexual acts with unidentified women.

Highbridge is charged with four counts of voyeurism and four counts of disorderly conduct.