Former aide accuses Hartford council president of harassment

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The president of the Hartford City Council has been accused of sexual harassment and discrimination by a former aide.

The Hartford Courant reports the aide filed a complaint on Dec. 13 with the state’s Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities against Council President Thomas “TJ” Clarke II. The complaint also names City Clerk John Bazzano and Olga Colon, a former council assistant.

The former aide charged that Clark, Bazzano, and Colon discriminated against her because she is white. Clarke is black, Bazzano is white and Colon is Hispanic.

The complaint also alleges, among other things, that Clarke sent the aide numerous inappropriate text messages about her appearance and sex life.

Messages seeking comment were referred to the city’s corporation counsel, who did not immediately return them.