‘Harambe Kong’ debuts in Boise arcade

BOISE — An arcade in Idaho has added a video game about Harambe, the gorilla who was killed by Cincinnati Zoo keepers after a child got into his enclosure.

“Harambe Kong,” allows users to play as Harambe and score points by catching food, according to Fox19Now.

In the game, if the gorilla comes into contact with a child, a zookeeper shoots him.

The game’s creator, Zack Saling, who has worked on the game for over a year, said this game is a way to express his dislike for zoos, which grew from Harambe’s death.

Saling said that he hopes to make “Harambe Kong” available in an app, for XBOX and on Steam and have a downloadable version by February 2018.