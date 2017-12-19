× Hartford requests state oversight and more financial aid

HARTFORD — Hartford is requesting state oversight over its finances in exchange for millions of dollars in extra state aid to help with its budget woes.

The Hartford Courant reports Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin formally petitioned Connecticut’s Office of Policy and Management on Tuesday.

The request would put Hartford under the oversight of an 11-member panel with review over city borrowing, union contracts, arbitration awards and budgets. It would also allow Hartford to qualify for up to $48 million in state aid for distressed municipalities.

Ben Barnes, secretary of Connecticut’s Office of Policy and Management and co-chair of the oversight board, told the Courant he expects to approve the mayor’s request.

The city, which is running a $65 million deficit, would then have to submit a financial plan to the state.