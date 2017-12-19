Holiday sing-a-long hits a high note in Meriden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- A group of school kids from Hanover Elementary in Meriden brought some cheer for some senior citizens this holiday season.

The second and third graders performed Christmas carols for the residents of Apple Rehab Coccomo, and a dozen of the students have just relocated to Meriden from Puerto Rico, the victims of Hurricane Maria.

Bob Lorenzo, who has taught second grade for 30 years said of the new students, "they are wonderful to work with because they're very accepting of the new environment, they're really willing to learn."

Alicia Lorenzo, who happens to be Bob's wife and teaches the third graders at Hanover added that all her students were happy to be singing for the senior citizens.

"That's what makes them feel good because they can give a little back to the community," she said.

After singing classics like Jingle Bells and Feliz Navidad, the kids from Hanover were so well received, they have already been invited back to perform at Apple Rehab for Valentines Day.