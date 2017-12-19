× Huskies defeat Oklahoma as Geno secures win No. 1,000

UNCASVILLE — Geno Auriemma achieved another milestone Tuesday after securing win number 1,000 after the Huskies defeated the Oklahoma Sooners.

Huskies juniors Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson powered their team to 88-64 win over the Sooners. Collier finished the game with 21 points and nine rebounds. Samuelson added 19 points, six assists and four rebounds as the Huskies improved to 9-0 on the year.

Azurá Stevens added 20 points of the bench for the Huskies who help their coach Geno, secure win number 1,000.

