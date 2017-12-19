× Middletown police release videos in connection with fatal November hit and run

PORTLAND — Police have released video in connection with a fatal hit and run from November.

Daquan Moore was killed in the accident.

Police are looking for information about a four door Chrysler LHS. Police said, “The driver as well as the passenger(s) of this car witnessed a fatal motor vehicle collision between an Audi A4 and a scooter, which occurred on the Arrigoni Bridge on 11-04-17 at around 10:52 P.M. The vehicle depicted in the video turned around on Main St. in Portland, CT before the Rt. 66 intersection immediately following the collision at which time the car traveled back over the bridge into Middletown.”

Anyone with information can call the Portland Police at 860-342-6780 or the Middletown Police Traffic Division.

Portland officials say that a witness saw two vehicles racing on the Arrigoni Bridge from Middletown into Portland about 11pm Saturday. According to a witness, one car struck Daquan Moore who was on a moped on the bridge, and dragged it and him about 200 feet before Moore was ejected from the vehicle, killing him. That vehicle, described as a light-colored Audi with a loud exhaust, then made u-turn back over the bridge into Middletown. It’s believed to have fled onto northbound Route 9.