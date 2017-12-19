× Plainfield PD: Residents asked to find shelter in place due to active shooter

Plainfield police have asked residents to find shelter in place due to an active shooter situation.

Connecticut State Police said they are assisting Plainfield police, along with SWAT, K9’s and Tropper One. Plainfield police issued an emergency text alert to residents, advising them to stay away from the area of Black Hill Road.

The suspect is being called armed and dangerous.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.