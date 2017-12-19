Plainfield PD: Shooting threat over; residents asked to still seek shelter in place
PLAINFIELD– Plainfield police said the shooting threat that prompted residents to find shelter in place, is over.
Connecticut State Police said they assisted Plainfield police, along with SWAT, K9’s and Trooper One following an activer shooter situation Tuesday. Plainfield police have been updating residents via emergency text alerts advising them to stay away from the area of Black Hill Road.
State police said the shooter has been located.
FOX61 has a crew heading at the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.
41.712877 -71.880905