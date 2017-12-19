× Plainfield PD: Shooting threat over; residents asked to still seek shelter in place

Plainfield police said the shooting threat that prompted residents to find shelter in place, is over.

Connecticut State Police said they assisted Plainfield police, along with SWAT, K9’s and Trooper One following an activer shooter situation Tuesday. Plainfield police have been updating residents via emergency text alerts advising them to stay away from the area of Black Hill Road.

State police said the shooter has been located.

We don't know if the Plainfield active shooter suspect is dead or alive. More to follow #Fox61 — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) December 20, 2017

BREAKING: CSP says the suspect in the Plainfield Active shooter situation has been located and there is no longer a threat to the public. Shelter is now lifted #FOX61 — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) December 20, 2017

FOX61 has a crew heading at the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.