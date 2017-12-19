Plainfield PD: Shooting threat over; suspect dead

Plainfield police said the shooting threat that prompted residents to find shelter in place, is over.

State police said around 3:15 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department were dispatched to the area of Deibler Lane at its intersection with Black Hill Road in the Central Village section of Plainfield for a reported male with a firearm.

Upon arrival, Plainfield Police Officers, assisted by the Connecticut State Police, said they conducted an immediate search of the area.

“The male was subsequently located in the wooded area and there was an exchange of gunfire. The male subsequently fled on foot into the woods,” said state police.

All residents in the area were told to seek a shelter in place which included Black Hill Road, Jackson Road, Picket Road, Diebler Lane, and Karen Lane.

“The State Police Tactical Team responded to the scene to conduct a search for the male with the assistance of the Plainfield Police drone and Trooper One helicopter. The male was subsequently located deceased in the woods. No police officers were injured during this incident,” said state police.

No other details have been released.