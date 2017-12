× Route 15 northbound in Wethersfield closed following tractor-trailer rollover

WETHERSFIELD – Police said Route 15 northbound is closed following a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday evening.

The rollover occurred near exits 85 and 86. Police ask drivers to avoid the area as first responders are on scene. Police said injuries with entrapment have been reported.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.