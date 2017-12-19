× Sprague death ruled a homicide

SPRAGUE — The office of the Chief State’s Medical Examiner has ruled the cause death of a man last week was a homicide.

State Police say they are investigating after Steven DeVost was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds in his home in Sprague.

Police say just before midnight on Thursday, they responded to a disturbance at 1 Bay Street.

When they arrived, troopers found a man outside the home who had sustained life-threatening gun shot wounds. He was taken to Backus Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crimes responded and have assumed the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation and State Police say there is no threat to the public. Anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to contact detectives at 860-896-3230 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.