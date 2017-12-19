× Stratford police looking for machete wielding robbery suspect

STRATFORD — Police are looking to identify a suspect who was seen in security video carrying a machete during a store robbery Monday.

Police said around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the 24/7 Express, 1607 Barnum Avenue for a robbery. They said the suspect was armed with a machete. “The suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5′-3″, possibly in his 20’s or 30’s. The suspect was wearing an army green zip up hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. He was also wearing sunglasses and a fury tan colored ‘trapper’ style hat with earflaps” said police in a release.

Police said about $800 in cash was taken. The employee was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Legen at 203-385-4141 or jlegen@townofstratford.com.