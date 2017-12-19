Superintendent presents district restructuring plan for Hartford schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez presented Tuesday before the Board of Education a multi-year plan that would restructure the Hartford Public Schools district.

The plan consists of recommendations that can provide safe and equitable access to high-quality teaching and learning for all students, expanded community partnerships, and fiscal sustainability.

“These recommendations reflect our ongoing conversations with the community to reimagine Hartford Public Schools. We must make some difficult decisions for our city schools to remain sustainable, but we can also use this as an opportunity to secure improved student learning experiences in all schools,” said Dr. Torres-Rodriguez. “With the support of our parents and guardians, community leaders, faith leaders and elected officials we will champion education excellence for all families and students.”

Dr. Torres-Rodriguez said for a long time, some neighborhood schools have struggled to provide coherent programs for students due to scarce resources.

“While we are approaching this effort with courage, openness and full transparency, I know that implementing the plan and the changes it brings about can be difficult. I welcome and look forward to hearing the community’s thoughts and ideas. Together, we are creating a stronger, more equitable school district designed to serve all students well – a plan built by the entire community that will benefit the entire community," said Dr. Torres-Rodriguez.

For full summary of plan, click here.