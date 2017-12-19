× Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Fitbit homicide case

VERNON — The sister of a woman shot to death in her Ellington home in 2015 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the victim’s husband.

The Journal Inquirer reports the lawsuit against Richard Dabate Jr., who was charged in April with his wife’s murder, seeks unspecified monetary damages. It was filed on Nov. 22 in Superior Court by Marliese Shaw of Tolland, the executor of her sister’s estate.

Richard Dabate told investigators a masked man shot Connie Dabate and tied him up.

But police say evidence including information from his wife’s Fitbit activity tracker contradicts his story and shows she was moving around an hour afte he said she was killed.

Shaw also has asked a probate judge to order that Richard Debate return more than $70,000 taken from his wife’s estate after she died.