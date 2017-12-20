2 dead in Griswold house fire, connected to Glastonbury car fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRISWOLD -- State Police are investigating after two people died in a house fire in Griswold that police said is apparently connected to a Glastonbury car fire .

State police said that at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to 70 Kenwood Estates for a fully involved house fire. No other injuries were reported.

A neighbor, Jessica Bower, woke up to bright lights and crackling. She called 911 and police and fire crews arrived a short time later.

State police said they were also called to a fire in an abandoned car in Glastonbury at 40 Nanel Drive Wednesday morning. Their initial investigation found that vehicle to be associated to the house fire in Griswold but no other details were immediately available from police.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video