× 4 more Whiting staff members placed on leave in new patient abuse case

MIDDLETOWN — The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has placed four Connecticut Valley Hospital Whiting Forensic Division staff members on administrative leave pending the outcome of a new investigation into alleged patient abuse.

These new allegations are different from the patient abuse case in which 10 Whiting workers have been charged and dozens have been suspended.

“New systems and processes in place helped to identify the incident quickly, allowing us to respond immediately,” said DMHAS Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon. “Client abuse will not be tolerated and staff will be held accountable for their actions.”

According to DHMAS, the department was able to “respond quickly” to the abuse allegation, thanks to security camera feeds and new procedures in effect.

“During the course of monitoring the camera feeds, a possible client abuse incident was identified,” a written release states. “DMHAS has initiated a full investigation into this potential abuse. The staff will remain on administrative leave until a comprehensive human resource investigation is completed and appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

In addition to installing state-of-the-art video monitoring staffed by a contracted security company, DMHAS said they have taken the following measures:

Changed Whiting Maximum Security Unit management team.

Increased staff training and managerial presence on-site.

Improved mechanisms for staff/management communication.

Hired additional staff.

Increased office hours for client rights officers and client advocate.

Retrained all staff on procedures to immediately report any alleged violations of DMHAS Policies, procedures, regulations or work rules, which include abuse of any kind, to their supervisor.