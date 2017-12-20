Colder air today, possible snowy mix on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be much colder Wednesday and especially Thursday for the first day of winter. Colder but dry...for now.

There's now an increasing concern for a period of snow or a mix Friday into Friday night out ahead of our next storm. This could cause some issues on the roads for a busy travel day leading up to the holiday weekend. Some icy spots are possible too Friday night.

Any mix would change over to rain with temperatures slowly rising into the 50s on Saturday.

Hoping for a white Christmas? It's not out of the question. Christmas Eve looks dry for now. But a nearby storm is trending a little cooler for Christmas Day. I still don't have a lot of confidence with this one yet. Snow/mix/rain are still all on the table. Maybe a Christmas miracle?

Forecast Details:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, blustery and cooler. High: 37-42.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk. High: 30-35. Winter Solstice 11:28 AM.

FRIDAY: Chance snow/mix. 30s.

SATURDAY: Mild rain. High: 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sun & clouds. High: 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Chance for snow/mix. High: 30s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.