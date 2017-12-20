Connecticut players take part in National Signing Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Football players from around the state announced their intentions today to play at the collegiate level during the early National Signing Day.

Players chose from powerhouse schools such as Alabama and Penn State, as well as local products such as UConn and Central Connecticut.

The Huskies gained five new in-state products: Dillon Harris (LB; Cheshire Academy), Oneil Robinson (DB; Capital Prep), Khyon Gillespie (RB; Capital Prep), Kevon Jones (LB; East Hartford) and Travis Jones (DL; Wilbur Cross).

Central added three Nutmeg State prospects to its new class: Kyle Zajack (QB; Capital Prep), Markell Dobbs (RB; Ansonia) and Shayne Manson (LB; Windsor).

Josh Jobe (Chesire Academy) signed with national powerhouse Alabama, while Xavier quarterback Will Levis committed to Penn State.

Luke Schoonmaker (Hamden Hall; Michigan) and Rondell Bothroyd (E.O. Smith; Wake Forest) also signed with top flight Division I programs.