Deadlines approaching fast for Christmas mail delivery

GUILFORD -- Holiday mailing deadlines for the United States Postal Service are fast approaching so if you are planning to send packages for the Christmas holiday, today is an important day

Wednesday is the deadline for priority mail and Thursday is the last day for priority mail express to arrive in time to make it under the tree.

Nearly 70 people are putting in extra hours in the Guilford sorting center to make sure mail and packages get where they are suppose to go and on time.

The USPS says 15 billion pieces will be delivered during the holidays and 850 million packages will come through post offices nationwide.

There is an 11.4 percent increase across the board from 2016 and Guilford, which also delivers to Madison, is seeing the uptick in processing.

"This is the time of the year where our employees really shine," said Christine Dugas, USPS spokesperson for the Northeast area.

"They put in so many hours and work so hard to get the packages home for the holidays."