Ellington students learning EMT skills

ELLINGTON -- The Ellington Volunteer EMS Corps are first on the scene responding to the people in their town.

One of the things that sets them apart is their closer location, right next-door to Ellington high school. There's a program where they partner with students at Ellington High School in order to train them to become first responders.

In Ellington, there are veteran members who have been serving for decades teaching these high school students the ropes. Bruce Hoffman is the instructor who teaches step-by-step what to do in case an emergency should arise.

Preparing the students to become full-time staff one day. The partnership with Ellington High School is just one of the many aspects that sets this group apart. Not only responding to emergencies in town but grooming future first responders while doing it.

Peter Hany has been leading the ship for many years in Ellington and shares what it takes to keep that organization running at full capacity each and every day.

The volunteer aspect is crucial and one that he takes very seriously. The volunteer EMS corps in Ellington emulates the compassion, courage, and dedication that goes hand-in-hand with being a first responder.