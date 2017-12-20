× Eminem says Trump makes his ‘blood boil,’ hopes he ‘gets impeached’

HOLLYWOOD — Eminem voiced his frustration against President Trump in an interview with Vulture saying he hopes the president “gets impeached.”

When asked how he hopes Trump’s presidency carries out in 2018, he replied, “I hope he gets impeached. I’d be there for that.”

When asked about his thoughts on Trump, the rapper said “he makes my blood boil. I can’t even watch the news anymore because it makes me too stressed out. All jokes aside, all punch lines aside, I’m trying to get a message out there about him. I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge.”

“I remember when he was first sniffing around politics, I thought, ‘We’ve tried everything else, why not him?’ Then — and I was watching it live — he had that speech where he said Mexico is sending us rapists and criminals. I got this feeling of what the f***? From that point on, I knew it was going to be bad with him,” added Eminem.

Eminem said he was upset with the people who supported Trump.

“Trump had me so mad with all his bulls*** that I was thinking,” he said. “I just feel mad that Trump sold people a dream that’s never coming true. I want the division in this country to stop. And like I said, I want people to take a second and think about what I’m saying.”

Eminem recently delivered a blistering takedown of Trump in a freestyle rap that aired during the BET Hip Hop Awards in which he called Trump a “kamikaze” who’d cause a nuclear holocaust, a “94-year-old racist grandpa” and “Donald the bi***.” Trump, who “endorsed” Eminem at a promotional event on MTV in 2004 parodying a campaign rally, never responded to Eminem’s rap, despite the fact it ran across cable news for days after the show.

34.092809 -118.328661