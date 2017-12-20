× LaVar Ball eyes league for high school graduates; players will receive money

CALIFORNIA — According to ESPN, LaVar Ball said he’s launching a basketball league for nationally ranked players who have graduated from high school and don’t want to go to college.

Ball told ESPN his Junior Basketball Association which will be fully funded by his Big Baller Brand, will pay the lowest-ranked player a salary of $3,000 a month and the best player $10,000 a month.

He said he is looking for 80 players to fill 10 teams and will seek to play at NBA arenas in Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn and Atlanta.

“Getting these players is going to be easy,” Ball told ESPN. “This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts, and we’re going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids.”

The rules of the league will be the same as the NBA with 12-minute quarters and a pro 3-point line, Ball said.